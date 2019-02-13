‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jaren Haibon Release Children’s Book About Their Love

Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are ready to take their love to another level, releasing a children’s book based on their journey from friends to fiancés.

Tuesday, the engaged Bachelor Nation sweethearts released their children’s picture book, Lucy & Clark: A Story of Puppy Love, which tells their love story through their real life dogs, Lucy and Clark.

According to their website, it’s “a book about overcoming your fears and stepping out of your comfort zone — both of which had to happen for Jared and Ashley to be the happy couple they are today.”

“Clark is Tanner’s happy-go-lucky pup who loves a good belly scratch, but doesn’t like going to the dog park,” the summary continues. “There are too many dogs, too much commotion, and Clark is scared to make new friends. But when a beautiful dog surprises Clark at the water bowl, he’ll have to learn to face his fears if he wants to play fetch. Can Tanner help Clark find the superhero within?”

Iaconetti and Haibon got engaged during Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in summer 2018, but it wasn’t an easy road for the couple, who first met in Season 2 of The Bachelor spinoff. After rebuffing Iaconetti’s romantic interest at first, the two remained close friends until Iaconetti decided to appear on Bachelor Winter Games, where she began dating The Bachelor Canada star Kevin Wendt.

“I remember I heard rumors that you might have met somebody, and I was sad,” Haibon said on the couple’s YouTube show, The Story of Us, in May. “Sometimes I need a kick in the a—. That was a big kick in the a—.”

When Iaconetti and Wendt called things off in March, Haibon wrote her a lengthy letter about his feelings for her that turned things around for the couple.

“As soon as we started dating, we both knew that this isn’t just for us to date as boyfriend/girlfriend — this was more so we were going to date because we see a potential life partner in each other,” Haibon explained. “We’ve talked about it but we’re just dating right now, we’re enjoying that. We literally just announced our relationship. The thing is, we’ve been so close for the past three years, I just know her inside and out. I know everything about Ashley.”

