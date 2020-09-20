Christina and Ant Anstead Reportedly 'Grew Apart' Ahead of Split

✖

Fans were shocked to hear that Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead had split after almost two years of marriage. The pair, who also have children from previous relationships, share 1-year-old son Hudson. While this news was shocking to many, a report from Life & Style purports the two had been growing apart for some time.

A source told Life & Style that "no one saw this coming," about their split. However, they noted that their break-up reportedly came about because Christina and Ant were simply growing apart. "I'm hearing that Christina and Ant just grew apart," the source said. "They're very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor. Friends say Ant was the first one who started having feelings about splitting." The insider went on to say that their split appears to be an amicable one, as there is still love between them.

"It's very sad, but they say they still love and respect each other," the insider continued. "The conversations about splitting were gut-wrenching and heartbreaking, but they both came to the same conclusion and decided it wasn't going to be a lifetime marriage." They added, "The crazy thing is that on the outside, they looked like the perfect couple. It just goes to show that you just never know what's going on behind closed doors." Us Weekly also reported that the former couple's friends were shocked to hear about their split. A source told the outlet, "Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others."

Christina initially broke the news on Friday via Instagram. She posted a photo of herself and Ant at the beach alongside a message about their break-up. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." Ant has yet to acknowledge the split publicly. The last time he posted on Instagram, he posted a photo of himself and his son Hudson, whom he shares with Christina. Ant and Christina wed in December of 2018 and welcomed their son in September 2019.