Christina Anstead Reportedly 'Disappointed' With Divorce From Ant: 'She Tried to Give It More of a Chance'

Christina and Ant Anstead's divorce announcement came as a shock for many of the Flip or Flop star's fans, but a source told E! News Wednesday that Christina is "very disappointed" as well. The HGTV personality announced last week that she and her husband were splitting up after just under two years together, having welcomed son Hudson London together in September 2019.

"Bringing home the new baby was extremely difficult and challenging," the source continued. "It's been a very difficult year with a lot of hard times." The insider added that Christina didn't expect her relationship with Ant to fizzle so quickly after the two began dating in October 2017, tying the knot in a backyard wedding in December 2018. "She never thought she was going to get a divorce so soon," they explained. "She tried to give it more of a chance but it became very clear that it wasn't going to work."

On Sept. 18, the Christina on the Coast star announced on Instagram, "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

It's clear that the two are working to make their co-parenting relationship friendly, however, with Ant sending love as stepdaughter Taylor, whom Christina shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, turned 10. Christina is also mom to son Brayden James, 5, with El Moussa, while Ant is dad to daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Louise Herbert.

"Ten! And has perfected the perfect pinkie," Ant captioned his Instagram Story, which showed Taylor drinking from a British flag-printed mug. "Stay just as cool, funny and sassy! Happy birthday TayTay! Love you!" The Wheeler Dealers host also commented on Christina's Instagram post about her daughter's Parisian-themed birthday party, which was designed to make up for her canceled trip to the French city with El Moussa's parents, prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. "Happy birthday TayTay," Ant commented. "10! A beautiful, funny and loving soul!! Love you."

El Moussa, meanwhile, has found another chapter in his romantic life as well, popping the question to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young in July. The two are currently moving into their first home together in Newport Beach, with El Moussa writing on Instagram Monday, "I’m in love, I’m engaged, Flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way. I’m telling you...it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of! I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams!"