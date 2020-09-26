Christina Anstead Confesses She 'Never Thought' She'd Go Through Divorce Amid Second Split in 4 Years

✖

It's been a week since Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead announced that they were splitting after less than two years of marriage. Now, Christina is setting the record straight on Instagram regarding any rumors that you may have heard about her as of late. In her lengthy Instagram post, the Flip or Flop host even noted that she never expected to go through two divorces in such a short amount of time, but that she is taking this time as an opportunity "to grow."

Christina began her post by reintroducing herself to everyone, especially to those who think that they know the reality star. She mentioned that she "loves traveling, all things spiritual, the ocean and deep one on one conversations." The Christina on the Coast star went on to say that she never expected to be a reality television star. But, as she developed her career in the real estate business, things eventually led to her becoming a high-profile HGTV personality. "Now while I never wanted to be on tv, stepping out of my comfort zone and into the unknown has always been my thing," she wrote. "I live in a state of anxiousness and I’m so used to it that when it’s not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I’m used to. This can be good and bad. And it’s one of the things I’m working on breaking the pattern of. Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet. Tv changed my life and I am grateful for the life it’s provided, the experiences, the friends I’ve made along the way."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead) on Sep 26, 2020 at 8:05am PDT

Christina went on to address her split from Ant, with whom she shares son Hudson, and her divorce from Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden. "I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," Christina continued. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these “setbacks” I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow." She ended her message by writing that she is grateful for all of the support that she's received lately, even though she has, unfortunately, had to deal with some rumors, as well. The HGTV personality added, "So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing."