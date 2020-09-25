Ant Anstead Revealed What Drove Estranged Wife Christina 'Crazy' Before Split

✖

Before their recent split, Ant Anstead revealed something he did that drove his estranged wife, Christina, "crazy." In an Instagram post on August 2, Anstead shared a video of Christina outside a topical hut over water, and quipped, "I say 'Happy anniversary' to the Wifey EVERY SINGLE SUNDAY! Drives her crazy."

In the post, Anstead added, "The world is crazy right now. And for all the good things social media has it also carries a toxic element! I have blocked over 100 people in the last few days. Humans are lashing out. And it saddens me! So I am going to take a little break! Use the time to pamper the wife, annoy the kids, eat a vast about of carbs and watch movies that were made in the 1980’s! Be kind to each other and seeya soon." Anstead and Christina married in 2018. They share one child, Hudson London Anstead, who was born in 2019. Christina was previously married to her Flop or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children.

One month after Anstead's post, Christina took to Instagram to reveal that the couple is going their separate ways, following less than two years of marriage. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

According to Us Weekly, friends of the pair were "shocked" by the breakup news. A source told the outlet, "Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others." Notably, Anstead does not yet appear to have spoken publicly about the split. His most recent Instagram post was on Sept. 13.

In Touch Weekly reports that Christina has received a lot of support from her ex-husband. An source revealed to the outlet that El Moussa "is being very supportive" of his ex-wife, as is his new love. "He's there for her and so is his fiancée, Heather [Rae Young], who feels bad for Christina and completely understands Tarek supporting his ex during this time," the source said. "Tarek loves Hudson like if he was his own."