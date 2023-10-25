Jill Duggar Reveals Husband Derick Dillard Threatened to Get Protective Order Against Jim Bob Duggar

Jill Duggar is sharing more about the underlying tensions between her and her father Jim Bob Duggar, revealing that her husband, Derick Dillard, eventually threatened to get a protective order against the 19 Kids and Counting patriarch. During an appearance on Christy Romano's Vulnerable podcast on Tuesday, Jill revealed that Derick and her father's relationship "used to be really great" and full of trust until they began to have "some differences."

"Once we started having some differences, it got a little rocky there to the point where Derick had to have some really hard conversations with my dad and more recently [Derick] had to stand up for me," Jill shared, revealing that Derick told Jim Bob, "'If you keep contacting her directly, I will have to file a protective order.'" Despite the difficulties she and her parents have, Jill is holding out hope for the future. "We're not rushing things either with my family. We want to have good relationships, we want there to be better trust," she said on Tuesday's podcast.

Jill and Derick have previously spoken about their difficult relationship with her parents Jim Bob and Michelle, revealing that things got challenging when the couple chose to exit Counting On in 2017. Jill revealed in her recently released memoir Counting the Cost that Derick was the one who helped her realize that it was unusual that she wasn't being paid at all to film for her family's shows, despite her estimates that Jim Bob earned about $8 million for nearly 10 years of filming.

Prior to the release of Counting the Cost, Jim Bob and Michelle told PEOPLE in a statement, "We love all of our children very much. As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love. We've aimed to deal honorably with our children, our finances, and our other endeavors. While imperfect, it is our intent and desire to live a life that honors Christ."

The statement continued, "We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment. As the future unfolds, we will continue to love our family, pray for them, and enjoy every moment gifted to us to be parents and grandparents."