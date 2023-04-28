Duggar Fans Call out Concerning Video of Jeremiah's Family

Counting On fans have raised concerns about the safety of one of the youngest Duggar family members. After James Duggar shared photos and video on social media from the cockpit of a helicopter as he learned to fly with the help of his brother, Jeremiah Duggar, fans of the former TLC family were left in shock after noticing who else was onboard the aircraft – Jeremiah's young daughter Brynley.

The alarm bells rang on April 16 when James shared the post to Instagram, writing, "Learning to fly has proven to be challenging, but also some of the most fun l've ever had!! And I also have an amazing instructor [Jeremiah Duggar]." In the slideshow post, James shared a photo of himself and his brother as they sat in front of the controls with headsets on. The second post in the slideshow was a time-lapsed video of as James flew,. That same day, Jeremiah's wife, Hannah, also shared photos showing herself, her husband, and their daughter in the cockpit.

As Counting On fans connected the dots between James' post and Hannah's, realizing that Jeremiah and his family were aboard the aircraft with a new pilot, outrage sparked, with many airing their worry online. An entire Reddit thread was created titled "Did Jeremiah let a student (James Duggar) fly his wife and child," with Duggar followers chiming in.

Commenting in the thread, one person wrote, "this is literally how entire families die. Like when a dad decides he wants to be a pilot and gets his LICENSE and then something bad happens to the little plane (lots go wrong with them). I couldn't imagine being so irresponsible as to let a trainee fly my family. Family values, my foot." Somebody else whose husband is a licensed private pilot said their spouse is "in his commercial flight training now & STILL doesn't feel comfortable flying our family." A third person wrote, "I wish I had faith in anything as much as these guys have in cheap, second- hand single engine planes and 30 hours of flight training," with another adding, "Oh god, I was thinking the same exact thing. Only 30 hours of flight training...they're gonna need more than Jeezus to take that wheel." However, some had a different view of the two posts, one person commenting, "To me I thought he was teaching James and took Hannah and baby on a ride after."

At this time, it doesn't seem that Jeremiah has responded to the concerns. The former Counting On star and Hannah married in March 2022, just three months after announcing they were engaged and after first going public with their courtship in October 2021. The couple welcomed little Brynley on Christmas Day 2022.