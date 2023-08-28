Duggar Family Member Calls Josh a 'Monster' Amid Child Pornography Sentence

It seems that the Duggar clan are changing their strategy and views when it comes to disgraced son Josh Duggar. The former reality star is currently in prison after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Recent reports have alleged Jim Bob Duggar has "kicked" Anna Duggar and her kids off of the family property, all while Josh Duggar is behind bars. But according to The Daily Mail, one Duggar member will never forgive him and never wants him released.

According to the outlet, Amy Duggar has not softened on her cousin at all since he was locked away. In fact, she is solid in her feelings that Duggar is a monster, with the family's faith catching some issues too.

"I am dreading that day. I don't really believe that you can be rehabilitated from such sick stuff. And if you have that problem, I don't believe that you should be released into society," Amy Duggar told the outlet. "The children are so innocent and it just breaks my heart to think that someone would want to destroy that in a little toddler or a child. It breaks my heart, truly it breaks my heart. So, I dread that day because that's another monster that's loose. That's another monster who... you might not act out on it, but he still has those thoughts, and he still has that same kind of urge."

Duggar also levies a few claims about Anna Duggar's stance on her husband and how she thinks it will play out once he's released. "I think in the heart of hearts, she thinks that he's innocent and I think that she is going to just trust the love that they have and that she is just moving forward with her kids the best she can," Amy Duggar said. "I have no idea what I would do if I was in Anna's shoes. I think it takes so long to just even process what has happened, and how many scandals have come out, and how much heart-breaking news she's had to endure. I don't blame her for not making any kind of sudden move, because she's probably just stricken with so much anxiety and so much hurt."

Amy Duggar was one of the family members to appear in the Amazon docuseries Shiny Happy People. Jill Duggar also appeared and detailed some of the "extreme measures" her father, Jim Bob Duggar, took to cover up Josh's molestation of his sisters when his issues first went public in 2015.

"I don't believe that it's the end of the story,' she said. 'I do believe there's more that will come out and I'm not ready for it," Amy Duggar told the outlet about what's next. "But eventually there will have to be because you don't just become a monster overnight."