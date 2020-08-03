'America's Got Talent' Host Terry Crews Delivers Third Apology to Gabrielle Union

✖

America's Got Talent host Terry Crews offered another apology to Gabrielle Union, who criticized Crews again last week for his response to her firing from the NBC talent show and her lawsuit against the network. Union said Crews was not an "ally" during her fight and discussed his controversial comments on the Black Lives Matter movement. Union was fired from AGT after just one season in 2019 and accused the show of racial discrimination and sexism.

"This will be my 3rd public apology to Gabrielle Union," Crews wrote on Saturday. "If a 4th is needed, I will continue to apologize and push for reconciliation between the world, and more importantly, the culture I grew up in. I'm sorry [Union]." He included the hashtag "reconciliation." Union, who now stars in the Bad Boys spin-off L.A.'s Finest, has not commented on the apology.

Last week, Union appeared on the podcast Jemele Hill is Unbothered, where she discussed her situation with NBC and her feelings on Crews' comments. "People hit me all day long and are like, what's happening? And the only thing I know for sure is that Terry Crews gets three checks from NBC," Union told Hill. "So, I don't know if being worried about job stability — which listen, we all know that if you speak up about racism and white supremacy, you absolutely can be shown the door. I don't know if that's the motivation."

According to Union, Crews showed "who he is and what he does during times of adversity and it's not solidarity" in reference to his criticisms of Black Lives Matter. She also noted that even though Crews may have not directly experienced racism on the set of America's Got Talent, he could have at least supported her. "You don't have to do a press tour where your sole objective is to discredit and malign me," Union said. "You know, I've been in Hollywood a very long time. There's very little that surprises me, but that was very disappointing for sure." NBC said it did not find Union was discriminated against in its investigation, but Union still said her actions will help make NBC "more fair and equitable place of employment," which will benefit Crews, who also stars on NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Crews made his first comments on the situation in January when he appeared on the Today Show. He said he could not "speak of sexism" because he is not a woman, but said he "never" experienced racism. "In fact, it has been the most diverse place I've ever been in my 20 years of entertainment. The top 10 acts [this past season] were Asian, women, older, younger, black, white, it was everything in the gamut," Crews said. "If you look at what the allegations were about, it was given by an unnamed source."

A few days later, Crews apologized to Union on Twitter for the first time. "I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience — but that is what I did. I apologize," he tweeted directly to her. "You have been through a lot in this business, and with that, I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and equality in the workplace."

In June, Crews told Entertainment Tonight he was the "wrong guy to ask about being on America's Got Talent because I love it." He said he knows "I'm looking at this thing from a lens of male privilege," adding, "When you're wrong, you've got to just say, 'Hey, I apologize, I'm sorry. Let me get back in here, and let's do this right.'"