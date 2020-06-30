Terry Crews Facing Backlash for Comments About Black Lives Matter Movement
Terry Crews is under fire again for his commentary on the Black Lives Matter movement. The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday, expressing a fear that the movement would tip past equality and towards some form of reverse racism. Critics told Crews that he was severely misunderstanding the movement and race relations in general.
Crews made a post on Tuesday morning proclaiming that people of all "race, creed and ideology" are his "family." He urged the community to "ensure #BlackLivesMatter doesn't morph into #BlackLivesBetter." The tweet picked up traffic at once, with many prominent voices in the Black Lives Matter movement trying to engage Crews patiently and kindly in a conversation. Some tried to explain to him the concrete goals of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has no "Black lives better" agenda. Some felt that Crews' vague rhetoric could be harmful to the anti-racist movement.
We’re so far from that bridge, Terry. #BlackLivesMatter is, in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes.
Justice is not a competition. https://t.co/Cdfac2V7M6— Be A King (@BerniceKing) June 30, 2020
"We're so far from that bridge, Terry," wrote Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. "[Black Lives Mater] is, in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes. Justice is not a competition."
Others were not as patient with Crews, who has been through a similar debate very recently. Earlier this month, Crews tweeted that "defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy." Critics pushed back on this statement, saying that, without 400 years of slavery, mass incarceration and institutional racism, "Black supremacy" is impossible.
At the time, Crews appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he admitted that the controversy arose from "the term Black supremacy," which he said was "just destroyed" in the conversation that followed. Still, he felt that the sentiment behind his tweet held true.
Critics clearly disagreed, as they let him know on Tuesday. Many accused Crews of misunderstanding or even intentionally misrepresenting the current wave of activism across the U.S. They directed him to educational resources, encouraging him to get a better understanding of systemic racism, and to think more critically about what to say on his massive celebrity platform.
All-in-all, Crews' critics remained relatively compassionate to him, while strongly opposing his rhetoric. Here is a look at the response to Crews' "Black lives better" tweet on Tuesday.
Slippery Slope
can we climb the mountain that it will take to make Black lives actually matter before you start worrying about a slippery slope on the other side of it? https://t.co/ZUFq1X1bxR— Felonious Munk 🇪🇹 (@Felonious_munk) June 30, 2020
Take His Phone
this is the only acceptable thing to do to Terry Crews' phone pic.twitter.com/0saXxWmMP3— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 30, 2020
Dedication
Black people: We’re starving!
Terry Crews: But what about those who have more than enough food? We must ensure their bellies remain full!
Say what you will about @terrycrews but you have to admire his dedication to centering whiteness.
Ok... Maybe you don’t HAVE TO. https://t.co/5goyvuDreH— michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) June 30, 2020
Historical Comparison
In 1883, the Supreme Court claimed that a Civil Rights Act would make Black people "the special favorite of the laws."
In 2020, Terry Crews warned that #BlackLivesMatter will morph into #blacklivesbetter.
Demanding Black equality is not Black supremacy.https://t.co/Am7T2NzaEn pic.twitter.com/D2C3mrDmeW— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 30, 2020
Repurposed Hashtag
Actually, what's wrong with a #BlackLivesBetter hashtag? Why not better Black safety, health, finance, education etc? Why not prioritize our healing- after 400 years of building this country through blood, sweat, and tears?— Jahmil (@Jaeandthecity) June 30, 2020
Gah. You could have left out that last sentence. No one wants to be better. We want to be treated fairly and equal.— Melody Kewl (@Being_Melody) June 30, 2020
Angry
I’m a bit mad at myself for being even more disappointed at Terry Crews today. I thought that we had hit rock bottom. I didn’t realize I had any energy left for him, and that makes me mad.— April (@ReignOfApril) June 30, 2020
Another sleepless night thinking about #ElijahMcClain and
I woke up worrying about how to prevent my sweet special son from meeting a similar fate and
you woke up worried about *checks tweet again*... #blacklivesBETTER ?? 😳
We are aiming for equal!
😑going back to sleep🤦🏽♀️🙏🏽 https://t.co/E7Cfr9WVsp— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) June 30, 2020
Economics
Terry Crews, income, education, technology gaps will take TRILLIONS and DECADES to flip to even getting remotely close to equality. Look at the ownership of our corporations, infrastructure. Time value of money on investments on backs of institutionalized racism. You’re ignorant. https://t.co/6avnJ3yyEn— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) June 30, 2020
Education
It’s truly embarrassing how you keep displaying your poor reading comprehension and lack of critical thinking— Ira Madison III (@ira) June 30, 2020
Easily one of the most uneducated things I have heard a black man say in 2020.— Lawrence (@kc_fan10) June 30, 2020