‘America’s Got Talent’ Host Terry Crews Addresses Gabrielle Union’s Claims of a ‘Toxic Atmosphere’ Amid Ongoing Controversy

When it comes to America’s Got Talent, typically all eyes are on the performers on stage. As of lately though, those eyes have been turned on the judges and what’s been going on behind-the-scenes. Back in November, it was revealed NBC had parted ways with Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. A few days later, reports came out about constant criticism the two female judges faced backstage and claims of “racial insensitivity.”

Many of the parties involved and those a part of the show have chimed in on the drama. On Thursday, the show’s host, Terry Crews, appeared on The Third Hour of TODAY where he gave his thoughts on the claims that the show has a “toxic atmosphere.”

“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman,” Crews began. “But I can speak on behalf of any racism comments, that was never my experience. In fact, it has been the most diverse place I’ve ever been in my 20 years of entertainment. The top 10 acts [this past season] were Asian, women, older, younger, black, white, it was everything in the gamut.”

He continued, “If you look at what the allegations were about, it was given by an unnamed source.”

Crews than pointed out that Union has not made any claims publicly. He has yet to speak to her since all of the reports came out. Those initial claims consisted of her being told her rotating hairstyles were “too black” and instances of racial insensitivity during auditions.

As he mentioned, Union hasn’t spoken on the subject since her removal, but Hough has and she doesn’t seem to hold any ill-will, even noting that she is “happy to continue my working relationship with NBC.“

Union’s husband, Dwayne Wade, did speak out in support of his wife in a lengthy Twitter post where he began by saying he’s awaiting a valid reason for why his wife was let go.

“As proud as I were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT — I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. So [cheers] to you [Gabrielle Union] on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking a— while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️”

America’s Got Talent will kick back off sometime in May.