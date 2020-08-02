Gabrielle Union Slams Terry Crews Again Over 'America's Got Talent' Comments, Says He's No 'Ally'

✖

Gabrielle Union called out her former America's Got Talent co-star Terry Crews again for not supporting her after she was fired from the show and sued NBC. Union stopped by Jemele Hill's podcast this week, where she said the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor was not an "ally" in her fight against the network. On Saturday, Crews issued his "3rd public apology" on Twitter.

"People hit me all day long and are like, what's happening? And the only thing I know for sure is that Terry Crews gets three checks from NBC. So, I don't know if being worried about job stability — which listen, we all know that if you speak up about racism and white supremacy, you absolutely can be shown the door," Union told Hill on her podcast Jemele Hill is Unbothered, reports Deadline. "I don't know if that's the motivation."

Union said Crews' recent criticisms of the Black Lives Matter movement showed he did not support her during her one season on the NBC reality competition show. "I think Terry Crews is showing us who he is and what he does during times of adversity and it's not solidarity," she said. The L.A.'s Finest star went on to point out that she supported Crews when he opened up about his experiences with assault when the #MeToo movement began and she felt the support was not reciprocated.

"If you saw something, say something," Union told Hill, notes PEOPLE. She said even if Crews did not have the same experience with producers as she did, the least he could have done was still support her and believe her. "You don't have to do a press tour where your sole objective is to discredit and malign me," Union said, referring to Crews' appearance on Today in January to discuss her allegations. "You know, I've been in Hollywood a very long time. There's very little that surprises me, but that was very disappointing for sure."

Although NBC said its investigation into AGT and Union's firing found she was not the victim of discrimination, Union said calling out the network to make it a "more fair and equitable place of employment" will benefit Crews. "So it's OK to eat your cereal and let me do my thing and get out of the way," she explained. "If you're not going to help, then get out of the way. If you don't feel financially comfortable or spiritually comfortable or you flat out disagree, but at the end of the day he will benefit from a safer, more equitable workplace from what I stuck my neck out to do and got fired for, you know? Instead of actively working against progress."

On Saturday, Crews responded to Union's latest comments, offering another apology. "If a 4th is needed, I will continue to apologize and push for reconciliation between the world, and more importantly, the culture I grew up in," Crews wrote. "I'm sorry [Union]." Union has not responded to his tweet.