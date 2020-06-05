Terry Crews Pens Apology to Gabrielle Union Over Comments on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Controversy

Terry Crews has extended an apology to Gabrielle Union regarding her allegations against America’s Got Talent. The actor, who serves as a judge on the competition series, had refuted some of Union’s recent (and very public) claims about the production’s toxic, racist work environment in a recent interview. While Crews received some pushback from his remarks, including from Union herself, E! Online noticed that he took to Twitter today in an attempt to make amends.

I told @KevinHart4real a while ago, he needed 2 ‘acknowledge the pain of other people.’ Right now I have to do the same thing. I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say. — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020

Crews’ initial remarks about his time on America’s Got Talent appeared in an interview with 3rd Hour of Today last week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman,” Crews began. “But I can speak on behalf of any racism comments, that was never my experience. In fact, it has been the most diverse place I’ve ever been in my 20 years of entertainment. The top 10 acts [this past season] were Asian, women, older, younger, black, white, it was everything in the gamut,” adding “If you look at what the allegations were about, it was given by an unnamed source.”

Union fired back not long after in a series of tweets that, among many other things, asked: “Why anyone would gleefully get up on TV and tell lies that NO ONE disputed?”

Union and Julianne Hough were each ousted as judges on the NBC series last fall, even though both had only served a one-season tenure, whereas other judges have been there for several years. Not long after their dismissal, a source claimed that Hough and Union received “excessive notes” on their appearance, including constant criticism of their hair, makeup and wardrobe, which they said impacted her morale and led to tension on set.

A few weeks after being let go, Union addressed the situation at a panel titled The Power of Inclusivity and the Women Leading The Charge in Manhattan this past December.

“Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid,” she said, per Variety. “Don’t allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It’s terrifying. There’s a solid chance you’ll lose your job… I speak from experience.”

NBC has since launched an investigation into the matter.