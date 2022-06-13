'All Star Shore': Trailer Released for New Party-Competition Series

✖

Paramount+ and MTV brought together reality stars for their own version of Battle of the Network Stars, featuring reality stars. Personalities from Jersey Shore, Bachelor in Paradise, RuPaul's Drag Race, and other reality hits are competing in All Star Shore, a new series premiering exclusively on Paramount+ on Wednesday, June 29. The first trailer promised plenty of hijinks and potential romances packed into each episode.

Angelina Pivarnick is the headlining star from Jersey Shore taking part in the show. Geordie Shore stars Bethan Kershaw, Chloe Ferry, and James Tindale join in the fun, while Acapulco Shore's Karime Pindter and Luis "Porto" Cabellero, and Ricardo Salusse of Rio Shore are also competing. They all traveled to the "ultimate shore house" in the Canary Islands to play for a cash prize and bragging rights.

Blake Horstmann represents Bachelor in Paradise on the show. Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli, The Only Way Is Essex's Joey Essex, Johnny Middlebrooks and Trina Njoroge of Love Island, The Circle: Brazil's Marina Gregory, and RuPaul's Drag Race star Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo round out the cast. The series is produced by ITV Studios Nethernalds with MTV Entertainment Studios.

All Star Shore was filmed months ago, as Pivarnick was still with her now-estranged husband, Chris Larangeira, when she filmed the series, notes PEOPLE. In the trailer, Essex and Middlebrooks talk about Pivarnick's crumbling marriage. "I think I could even break up Angelina's marriage," Essex said. Larangeira filed for divorce on Jan. 20.

Meanwhile, Hortsmann and Gibelli began dating after meeting on the show. One source told PEOPLE the two seemed "really happy together." The two are still in a relationship, as Gibelli gushed about Horstmann during the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango Festival. She told E! News she never watched Bachelor shows, so she had no idea who Hortsmann was before they met.

"He's very respectful, but I don't think that they know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is," Gibelli said of Horstmann. "He's doing his DJ gig now and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals, I don't think a lot of people know that he has it in him, but he definitely does."

Gibelli is sure reality TV fans will embrace All Star Shore, which she called the "best show" she's ever been on. "There are a lots of surprises that will unfold," she told E! News. "There's lots of sides to every single cast member that was put on there and the fact that we all fell in love with each other-every single person on that cast is my favorite person-I don't think you were expecting it from such an eclectic group of people."