MTV Entertainment Studios Showcases Expansive Lineup of New and Returning Shows Across Multiple Networks

MTV Entertainment Studios unveiled a slate of new and returning shows on Wednesday, including Yellowstone, Teen Mom, Jersey Shore, Inside Amy Schumer, and many more. The studio greenlit over 90 new and returning shows before Paramount's upfront presentation in New York City. The new shows will air on Comedy Central, MTV, CMT, Smithsonian Channel, MTV, Paramount Network, and Paramount+.

The most exciting news from MTV Entertainment Studios centers on Yellowstone and the many projects from its co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, and 101 Studios. The Yellowstone spinoff 6666 will join Yellowstone on Paramount Network, alongside American Tragedy: The Waco Trials. Land Man, Lioness, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Mayor of Kingstown Season 2, Tusla King, and the Yellowstone prequel 1932 will all be available on Paramount+.

Reality show fans will have their hands full with VH1 and MTV programming. The Teen Mom franchise is continuing through Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, a new spinoff consolidating Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 into one show. Jersey Shore Family Vacation was renamed Jersey Shore 2.0 for its new season, while more editions of Basketball Wives and Love & Hip-Hop will dominate VH1's lineup. Inside Amy Schumer, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, and South Park are returning to Comedy Central.

"Our robust slate filled with powerhouse franchises and exciting new projects leans into MTVE's legacy of storytelling that celebrates authentic voices from icons to up and comers, drives culture, and makes it pop with audiences around the world," Nina L. Diaz, President of Content/Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Studios & Unscripted Entertainment/Adult Animation at Paramount+, said in a statement. Scroll on for a look at all the upcoming shows from MTV Entertainment Studios.