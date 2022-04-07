'Jersey Shore' Star's Divorce Battle Is Heating Up

✖

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira's divorce is heating up as the Jersey Shore star asks the court to prevent her ex from speaking publicly about their split. After Larangeira filed for divorce in January after less than three years of marriage, Pivarnick filed a response in March requesting that her marital settlement agreement be enforced and her ex be compelled to adhere to a confidentiality agreement, reports The Sun.

In the filing, Pivarnick asked that Larangeira be prohibited from "disparaging her and from releasing details of their marriage to third parties and or through social media, the press, any members associated with the Jersey Shore including but not limited to speaking to the cast members and or producers of Jersey Shore in violation of the party's executed agreements."

The MTV star also asked for any further relief that the court may deem equitable and just as she requests that her estranged husband's divorce filing be dismissed, as she is filing her own counterclaim for divorce that would acknowledge that she had previously filed for divorce from him in January 2021 before the two agreed to reconcile in September.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE back in January of this year, Larangeira cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for their divorce. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star and sanitation worker first began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2018, then the following year, the two tied the knot in a televised wedding. The couple's divorce comes amid allegations of infidelity on Pivarnick's side, and the reality personality previously confided in co-stars Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese about the struggles she was having in her marriage.

"It's like, we'll fight and then whoever starts the fight won't want to bang," she said during a Family Vacation conversation. "So he don't want to bang, I don't want to bang, no one wants to bang." She continued, "I'm not perfect by any means. I'm not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I'll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we're both wrong. But see how I'm admitting it to you? He won't ever admit that he's wrong." She added in a confessional, "Our sex life is nonexistent at this point and honestly, I don't know if we can get the spark back in our relationship. And that's not a good thing."