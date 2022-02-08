‘Jersey Shore’ Couple Divorcing After Less Than 3 Years of Marriage

Jersey Shore couple Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira have decided to end their marriage less than three years after tying the knot. The MTV personality’s husband filed for divorce on Jan. 20 at a Monmouth County, New Jersey court, The Sun was first to report Monday. Larangeira’s filing comes just a few months after the couple agreed to reconcile in September following Pivarnick’s divorce filing in January 2021.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Larangeira cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their divorce. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star and sanitation worker began dating in 2016 before getting engaged in 2018. In 2019, the two tied the knot in a wedding that was televised on MTV, and their relationship’s ups and downs have played out on Family Vacation ever since.

Last year, Pivarnick told Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese that she was struggling with the lack of intimacy in her relationship with Larangeira, “It’s like, we’ll fight and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang,” she explained. “So he don’t want to bang, I don’t want to bang, no one wants to bang.”

“I’m not perfect by any means. I’m not the most perfect wife ever,” she continued. “I yell at him, I’ll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we’re both wrong. But see how I’m admitting it to you? He won’t ever admit that he’s wrong.” She added in a confessional, “Our sex life is nonexistent at this point and honestly, I don’t know if we can get the spark back in our relationship. And that’s not a good thing.”

While Pivarnick revealed that she and her husband had been trying to work through their issues in couple’s therapy, she told her co-stars she wasn’t really sure if it was helping at all. She feared that her relationship was on its last legs at the time, saying, “Things are really f-ed up between Chris and I right now. And I’m kind of like, what the f- do I do? This is a really big decision to make – if I’m going to stay or leave my marriage.”