Alex Rodriguez Tried to Have 'Side Chick' During Jennifer Lopez Engagement, Madison LeCroy Says

Alex Rodriguez was looking for a "side chick" when he allegedly slid into Madison LeCroy's DMs during his engagement to Jennifer Lopez, the Southern Charm star claims. LeCroy, who was accused of having an affair with the MLB player during Season 7 of the Bravo series back in 2021, appeared on her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll's podcast, "Pillows and Beer," Thursday, sharing more of her side of the story when it comes to her short-lived interactions with Rodriguez.

LeCroy said she initially didn't believe it was actually Rodriguez who sent her a message back in 2020, thinking at the time, "I'm being f-king catfished. The dude who's dating [Jennifer Lopez] is not in my DMs right now." She added, "I told him, I said, 'If you're looking for a side chick,' which clearly he was, 'it wasn't gonna be me.' I'm wifey material."

LeCroy claimed that the former baseball superstar first kicked off the conversation by asking which gyms in her area were open still during the COVID-19 lockdown. "He kept on FaceTiming you ad nauseam," Kroll remembered. "You were like, 'This motherf-ker's FaceTimed me three or four times today.' And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn't answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, 'I'm not at your beck and call.'"

LeCroy also alleged that Rodriguez offered to fly her to Miami a number of times on a commercial flight, but that she didn't want to travel there "during that time." She continued of their interactions, "People still don't believe me. I swear to God, I've never, ever seen that person." Rodriguez's spokesman, Ron Berkowitz, told Page Six of LeCroy's claims, "Her 15 minutes of fame are up, and she is trying get a 16th minute. Please stop wasting everyone's time with these false narratives. They were false two years ago and continue to be false."

Rumors that LeCroy and Rodriguez had actually hooked up began in 2021, but LeCroy denied ever getting physical with the ex-athlete. A month after the scandal broke during the Southern Charm reunion, however, Lopez and Rodriguez, who had been dating since 2017, called off their engagement. The Grammy winner would go on to reconnect with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, whom she married in July 2022, and Rodriguez was linked to fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro in October 2022. LeCroy, meanwhile, married Brett Randle in November 2022.