'Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Reacts to Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split Following Affair Accusations

Madison LeCroy is weighing in on Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's breakup after the Southern Charm star was accused of having an affair with the former MLB player earlier this year. After Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed their split Thursday on the TODAY show, LeCroy told Page Six, "I wish them the best."

The "Let's Get Loud" songstress, 51, and former athlete, 45, announced Thursday that they had decided to end their two-year engagement after Rodriguez popped the question in March 2019. The former couple said in a statement they "realized we are better as friends." They continued, "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

The duo, who previously denied a split, announce their breakup just three months after Rodriguez was accused of having an alleged affair with LeCroy. The Bravo star, 30, was accused of being "trash" who "flew to Miami to f— an ex-MLB player" during the Southern Charm Season 7 reunion back in January by co-star Craig Conover but denied having any physical contact with the athlete in question. "He contacted me. And yes, we DMed," she responded. "But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f—ing liar and I will stand up for that."

While the athlete in question's name was redacted during the reunion special, LeCroy confirmed that it was Rodriguez who had become such a hot topic in their circle. Nonetheless, she maintained to Page Six that she "never had any kind of anything" with the engaged star, saying, "He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me."

Southern Charm star Danni Baird added another layer to the drama when she alleged on Reality Life With Kate Casey that she had heard LeCroy and Rodriguez were FaceTiming publicly. "Months before [the reunion special], I had heard … [LeCroy] had told me they were FaceTiming or something," Baird alleged on the podcast. "I never asked more about it or anything like that. I just didn’t tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player."

Nonetheless, Lopez and Rodriguez denied rumors that the allegations had prompted the end of their four-year relationship. In March, the couple told TMZ of breakup speculation, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."