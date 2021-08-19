Alex Rodriguez Seemingly Shades Ex Jennifer Lopez With This Red Porsche Photo

✖

Alex Rodriguez might be throwing a little shade at Jennifer Lopez in his latest Instagram photo. The 46-year-old baseball legend shared an Instagram post of him posing in front of a red Porsche, which looks similar to the one he gifted to Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday. And in the caption, Rodriguez wrote, "I'm super down to earth."

There were a few Instagram users who caught on very quickly. One person wrote: "Savage. Posing with the car he bought jlo for her bday lmfao." Another person asked, "Isn't that the red car he bought jlo?" Rodriguez gave Lopez a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 for her 50th birthday two years ago. At the time, Lopez was seen testing the car out in Miami shortly before her birthday celebration on Star Island, which is off the coast of Miami Beach.

Rodriguez and Lopez announced their split in April. He spoke on the breakup in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight this week. "I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'" he shared. "So I'm in a great place. I'm so grateful for where God and and and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing."

Currently, Rodriguez is focused on his current projects, including being the president and chairman of Presidente beer. "[When] I think about rising in anything, I think about my childhood hero, Magic Johnson," Rodriguez shared. "Magic showed me that you can be a Hall of Fame basketball player on the hardwood and you can be a Hall of Fame guy in the board room."

Lopez has moved on from Rodriguez as she has been seeing Ben Affleck. The couple previously dated from 2002 to 2004 and were engaged. It's been reported since their breakup 17 years ago, Lopez and Affleck have stayed in touch over the years. On Lopez's 52nd birthday, the two were seen kissing during her birthday celebration.