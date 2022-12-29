Why Alex Rodriguez and His New Girlfriend Might Be Perfect for Each Other

Alex Rodriguez may have found his soul mate. According to PEOPLE, the MLB legend and his girlfriend, Jaclyn (Jac) Cordeiro might be right for each other because of how much they care about fitness and wellness. Cordeiro is a fitness instructor and founder of Jacfit.

"She may be as strict about her own regimen as he is," a source from Miami told PEOPLE. "Alex and Jaclyn are both fitness obsessed and into exercise and bodybuilding." Rodriguez and Cordeiro have been romantically linked since October, and Cordeiro's interests are similar to the former New York Yankees star. "He would not date anyone for a few months or longer who was not into daily fitness. It is a major part of his life," the source added.

Rodriguez made his relationship official recently when he posted a photo of him, Cordeiro and his two daughters in front of a Christmas tree. And like Rodriguez, Cordeiro has two daughters of her own. The source told PEOPLE, "I think she is serious about him," but added, "I don't see Alex getting terribly serious about anyone now."

The source continued: "He is a good father and went through a lot with the [Jennifer] Lopez breakup. "But he seems to be happy for the moment. I just don't see anything more than that, at least for now." Rodriguez and Lopez called off their engagement in April 2021. The couple began dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. Lopez has moved on as she married Ben Affleck earlier this year.

In October, Rodriguez appeared on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace and talked about his relationship with Lopez. "With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience," he said. "I wish her and the children — who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best." Rodriguez then said. "I would say I'm glad I'm not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me."

Before Rodriguez began dating Cordeiro, he was with fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The two began dating over the summer and called things off in September. Rodriguez remains close with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis who is also the mother of Rodriguez's two daughters — Natasha and Ella.