How Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Feels About Jennifer Lopez Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez recently married Ben Affleck, more than a year after she split from ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez. Now a new report has detailed how Rodriguez may feel about the big news. According to Us Weekly, the former New York Yankees player is "happy" for his former flame.

"He's happy for her and happy that she's with the person she's meant to be with," an unnamed source exclusively told revealed to Us Weekly on Monday, July 18. "He's in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He's traveling all over and living his best life. He's really focused on family, his career and what he's got going on." Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, got married in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16. The source stated that Rodriguez "saw the news" and "went about his business," adding, "[His] relationship [with Jennifer] ended a while ago – he's made peace with how things ended. He respects her and truly wishes her nothing but the best."

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently. They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship.

After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. She later split from Anthony in 2011, and then began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer. Affleck also tied the knot, marrying actress Jennifer Garner. The couple shares two daughters and one son. In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the past few years, including Ana de Armas, his co-star in the Hulu thriller film, Deep Water.

Lopez began dating Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April, the now-former couple announced they had split. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," read a joint statement they issued.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement continued. "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support." Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in the wake of her split from Rodriguez.