Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Had Madison LeCroy Sign NDA Over Private DMs Before Jennifer Lopez Break Up

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have broken up and called off their engagement, which has shocked many fans. And while the reason for their split remains unclear, the allegations of the former MLB star cheating on Lopez with Southern Charm Star Madison LeCroy could have played a big factor. Southern Charm Star Shep Rose spoke to US Weekly about LeCroy and Rodriguez and said that LeCroy singed an NDA over the private messages the two sent to each other.

“I know that there was, like, an NDA signed, which doesn’t seem to mean anything anymore, not worth the price of the paper they’re printed on,” Rose told US Weekly. “It’s crazy and, you know, mixed emotions about it because I think our show started as fairly normal, humble people … your average small-town, Southern people. And now it’s like, you know, DMing baseball stars and stuff and it’s all good. It’s not anybody’s fault, but it’s turned into something a little more cheesy than I would’ve liked, but that was bound to happen.”

Last month, LeCroy was accused of having an affair with a married MLB player by her Southern Charm co-stars. LeCroy said that she exchanged messages with Rodriguez, but the former New York Yankees star denies ever meeting her. “He contacted me. And yes, we DMed,” LeCroy said. “But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f—ing liar and I will stand up for that.”

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019, and the breakup was something that is not a big shock, according to sources. "This has been a long time coming," a source tells PEOPLE. "They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry break up. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all." During that time, the two have postponed the wedding date twice.

The former couple was last seen together on March 1 in the Dominican Republic where Lopez is shooting a film. In the latest Instagram post from Rodriguez, he is seen taking a selfie while on a boat. Lopez's last post of her and Rodriguez came on Feb. 27. She has posted solo photos and videos ever since. Rodriguez and Lopez started dating in February 2017.