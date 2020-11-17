'Alaskan Bush People': See Which Couples Are Still Together

Alaskan Bush People recently finished its 12th season, and during the show's run, viewers have seen members of the Brown family find love and add to their family. Some of Billy Brown and Ami Brown's children are still in relationships, while others have called it quits. Bear Brown's up-and-down relationship with Raiven Adams has been the Alaskan Bush People relationship under the spotlight in recent months and they reunited in September. Here is a look at the relationship statuses for the Brown family.

Bear's relationship with Adams started when they met at Noah Brown's wedding in August 2018. In July 2019, they went public and got engaged just a month later. The relationship seemed doomed, as they split in September 2019. Later that month, Adams said she was pregnant with their first child, River. In late September 2020, Bear revealed on his private Instagram that the couple was back together after Bear finally met River in person.

"After meeting River in person and seeing Raiven again we found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we’ve decided that instead of being co-parents we are going to be just parents," Bear wrote. "Raiven and I have decided to give our relationship another try!" he continued. "I asked Raiven if she would be my girlfriend and she said yes!" Now that this relationship is back on, scroll on for a look at the other relationships in the Bear family.