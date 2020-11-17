'Alaskan Bush People': See Which Couples Are Still Together
Alaskan Bush People recently finished its 12th season, and during the show's run, viewers have seen members of the Brown family find love and add to their family. Some of Billy Brown and Ami Brown's children are still in relationships, while others have called it quits. Bear Brown's up-and-down relationship with Raiven Adams has been the Alaskan Bush People relationship under the spotlight in recent months and they reunited in September. Here is a look at the relationship statuses for the Brown family.
Bear's relationship with Adams started when they met at Noah Brown's wedding in August 2018. In July 2019, they went public and got engaged just a month later. The relationship seemed doomed, as they split in September 2019. Later that month, Adams said she was pregnant with their first child, River. In late September 2020, Bear revealed on his private Instagram that the couple was back together after Bear finally met River in person.
"After meeting River in person and seeing Raiven again we found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we’ve decided that instead of being co-parents we are going to be just parents," Bear wrote. "Raiven and I have decided to give our relationship another try!" he continued. "I asked Raiven if she would be my girlfriend and she said yes!" Now that this relationship is back on, scroll on for a look at the other relationships in the Bear family.
Billy and Ami Brown
Billy Brown and Ami Brown married in June 1979. They are parents to seven children, all of whom have appeared on Discovery's Alaskan Bush People. Their children are Matt Brown, Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown, Solomon "Bear" Brown, Gabe Brown, Noah Brown, Amora Jean Snowbird "Bird" Brown, and Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop "Rain" Brown.
Billy and Ami on their relationship
The toughest challenge of the Browns' lives came in 2017 and 2018 when Ami battled advanced lung cancer. In January 2018, the couple told PEOPLE she beat cancer. Her fight proved to Billy they could overcome any challenge. "The Good Lord's got it," Billy told PEOPLE. "Between Him and the support of the people around us and the people on the street who see us at a red light and just give us a thumbs up or say they're praying for us, we can get through anything."
Bear Brown and Raiven Adams
Bear and Adams met at Noah's wedding and have been in an on-again, off-again relationship ever since. They were engaged in late 2019 but broke up just before Adams revealed she was pregnant with their son. River was born in March, and Bear did not meet him in person until late September. A few days after the two reunited, Bear revealed they were going to give their relationship another chance.
Gabe Brown and Raquell Pantilla
Gabe and Raquelle Pantilla started dating in February 2018 after Rain introduced them. They married in January 2019, but they exchanged vows again in June 2019. Later that year, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Sophie. They kept their daughter's birth a secret, not revealing the news until an episode of Alaskan Bush People aired.
Noah Brown and Rhain Alisha
Noah and Rhain Alisha married in August 2018, two years after they started dating. Their first child, son Elijah, was born in February 2019. "We've taken another step in the adventure that is our life together," Noah told PEOPLE when they announced Alisha was pregnant. "We didn't try, and we didn't not try ... We figured that we'd just kind of let God and nature take their course and we ended up pregnant."
Bam Bam Brown and Allison Kagan
Bam Bam is dating Allison Kagan, who worked as a field producer on Alaskan Bush People. The two have been together since November 2016. Their relationship was at the center of tabloid rumors in August 2019, when Radar Online reported that Bam Bam felt his family did not respect Kagan.