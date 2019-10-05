‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Noah Brown Gives Fans an Adorable Look at Baby Elijah in Latest Photos

Alaskan Bush People cast member Noah Brown is loving life as a dad, and he and his wife, Rhain, are showing some of the joyous moments of parenting their son Elijah. In a series of posts to their joint Instagram account, the Browns showed off their baby boy in some fun snaps. The first of these shows Elijah standing up in Rhain’s lap as the mother-of-one sits in the driver’s seat of a car. The tiny tot is seen grabbing the steering wheel as if he was driving the vehicle.

View this post on Instagram Eli loves driving, our little speed racer. A post shared by Noah D Brown (@noah_d_and_rhain_alisha) on Oct 1, 2019 at 12:13pm PDT

The bush baby opens his eyes big and flashes a huge smile as the couple describes him as their “little speed racer,” presumably referring to the classic 1960s racing anime Speed Racer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Soon after, the couple posted a gallery of images showing Elijah draped in his dad’s clothes. As he playfully rolls around, Noah jokes about how Elijah is really just him after being exposed to “youth potion.”

The couple married in August 2018, and Rhain became pregnant not long after.

“We’ve taken another step in the adventure that is our life together,” Noah told PEOPLE when making the pregnancy public. “We didn’t try, and we didn’t not try … We figured that we’d just kind of let God and nature take their course and we ended up pregnant.”

Apparently Noah and the rest of the Brown family were super supportive of the pregnancy and did all they could to make Rhain’s life easier.

“Every last one of the brothers has suddenly become so much more protective. It’s ridiculous. It’s like, my raging hormones have drawn out their testosterone-fueled protectiveness,” Rhain said in the same PEOPLE feature. “Everyone’s like, ‘Don’t lift anything over your head.’ ‘Oh, you need a break.’ ‘How are your feet?’ ‘Do you need to sit down?’ ‘Here, let me help you.’ I’m like, ‘C’mon!’”

She added, “We’re always working, we never stop moving up on the mountain. I’ve even had to tell Noah, ‘Listen, if you keep picking up things for me, how am I going to stay in shape for when I need to pick up my baby?’ I figure that if we just keep up what we always do, which is having a really good work ethic and working long and hard, then when the baby is born, it will grow up seeing exactly what a real family can accomplish.”

Noah chimed in, saying, “I’m just overprotective. You are my pregnant wife. … I’m still trying to get used to that.”

Alaskan Bush People is currently between seasons, but past episodes can be viewed on Discovery Channel’s website.

Photo Credit: Discovery Channel