‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bam Bam Brown Reportedly Upset Over Family Not Respecting His Girlfriend

Drama is reportedly brewing in the Alaskan Bush People family, with Radar Online saying that Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown is upset that his family does not respect his girlfriend, Allison Kagan.

“They do not show Bam’s woman Allison the same level of respect, and it really just sets him off because they’ve known her longer than any of his brother’s new fame-hungry girls,” a source claimed, adding that Brown is “completely fed up” with his family’s behavior.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kagan previously acted a supervising producer for ABP and produced nearly 30 episode of the reality show from 2015 through 2018, and Radar alleges that the reason Brown’s family doesn’t take kindly to her is because she used to be their boss.

“I felt like it was the right time to follow my heart,” Brown told PEOPLE in 2017 of his relationship. “She’s stirred something inside me and made my soul wake up. I hope we can blend our lives together and I can take her back to Alaska.”

Kagan and Brown ultimately left the show before Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis, which put the fate of the series in question, though they have since returned to the Discovery Channel program.

“[They] had no desire to return to TV, and they didn’t need to,” a source told Radar in 2017. They reportedly stayed due to the paycheck, but according to the source, “Once the program is done, which will happen eventually, they are out of there.”

“They both know what they are doing because they are smart people,” the insider alleged. “They are getting paid handsomely, and they know how to run the show like a machine because they understand both sides of it.”

A few years ago, Kagan and Bam Bam purchased a 100-foot boat and began renovating it, originally planning to sail to the Bahamas before Ami’s cancer diagnosis.

“He told the owner that he was in the production business,” an insider told Radar Online back in 2017 after Joshua had purchased the boat from a private owner. “He told the owner that he was going to the Bahamas to restore the boat. When Josh looked at it, the boat had been partially gutted and they moved it to the harbor.”

“The Osprey was constructed in 1986, and it used to be called Mark Twain,” insider added.

Photo Credit: Discovery Channel