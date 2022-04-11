'Alaskan Bush People' Star Reportedly Severely Injured Someone in Shocking Car Crash

✖

Months before his domestic violence arrest, Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown had another run-in with the law. The Discovery Channel star was reportedly involved in a car crash in 2021 that left another driver seriously injured and saw Brown facing some legal trouble, which was eventually resolved.

Details of the accident were revealed in an incident report recently obtained by The Sun, which showed that the accident took place on May 25, 2021 as Brown, who had recently obtained his driver's permit, was learning to drive with the help of his brother, Noah Brown. At some point during the lesson, Brown's red 2015 Jetta Volkswagen ran through a stop sign collided into a silver SUV, causing "severe front end damage" to the Alaskan Bush People's vehicle and causing the other vehicle to roll over and land "upside down," according to the report. The other driver told responding officers that the accident happened "so fast" that he "did not get a chance to press the breaks."

Speaking with authorities about the incident, the report revealed that Brown "stated Noah was teaching him how to drive and he just missed the stop sign." The incident left multiple people injured. Although Noah told officers "he thinks he was ok," the report added that Noah "stated his knee was busted up." The other driver, who was not identified, "was complaining of neck/spinal pain, cuts on his arm and had a deformed left leg/ankle." It does not appear that Brown suffered any injuries in the crash.

Both Noah and the other driver were transported to the hospital following the incident to be treated for their injuries, the severity of which were not detailed. As a result of the crash, Brown was issued a traffic infraction for failure to stop at a stop sign. He paid the fine for the citation. Noah did not get in any legal trouble, as he was at the age to legally teach his brother to drive.

The May 2021 incident came several months before Brown's March 2022 domestic violence arrest. The 34-year-old was taken into police custody on March 11 after he allegedly pushed his wife, Raiven Adams, during an argument that got physical. Brown was charged for domestic violence in the fourth degree and taken to Okanogan County jail in Washington, where he spent the weekend behind bars before being released on March 14 without bond. His next court date is scheduled for April 26. In response to the arrest, Brown called the charges against him "unfounded."