‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown Breaks Silence on Domestic Violence Arrest

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown broke his silence on his domestic violence arrest, calling the charges against him “unfounded.” Brown, 34, was arrested on March 11 after he allegedly got into an argument with his wife, Raiven Adams. He spent the weekend at a jail in Okanogan County, Washington, and was released on Monday. Brown and Adams, 23, married in January and share a two-year-old son, River.

“Hey everybody! Just wanted to say the charges that have recently been filed against me in court are unfounded,” Brown wrote on his private Instagram page, alongside a photo of water. “I am certain the facts will reveal the truth. Thank you, everyone, for sticking with me. God bless!”

Adams told a sheriff’s deputy that Brown, whose real name is Solomon Isiah Freedom Brown, began “cussing at her and being crazy” during an argument the night before his arrest, the deputy wrote in the investigative report obtained by PEOPLE. Adams said they were moving out of their residence and into a camp trailer, where most of their stuff is. Adams went into the camp trailer to find Brown already in there, and he allegedly started yelling at her to leave the camp trailer. Adams said she and River could not because they had things they needed in there.

Adams and River tried to sleep in the trailer that night, but Brown was allegedly “banging on the door,” according to the deputy’s report. Adams was not comfortable letting him in, so she asked what he wanted. Brown continued asking for the items in the camper throughout the night.

On the day of the arrest, Brown accused Adams of being “crazy” while Adams was FaceTiming with her mother. After Adams said she was trying to stay away from him, Brown allegedly “pushed her down on the bed” and tried to take her phone. Brown held her down by “having one hand on her hip and the other on hand,” Adams told the deputy. She also said Brown pushed her a “few times.” The deputy who interviewed her recorded not seeing any marks on her “other than the scratch” on her finger. The deputy wrote there were no marks “under her clothing” either.

Adams’ parents Raymond and Cassy Contes also spoke with the deputy, reports PEOPLE. Her stepfather claimed she overheard Adams say Brown called her a “b—” and was “hurting” her. Casey claimed she heard Brown curse and saw him “on top of” Adams. The Contes handed over the video of the alleged attack to authorities.

Brown was charged with assault in the fourth degree. He was released on Monday without bond. He is due back in court on April 26. Drugs and alcohol were allegedly not involved in the incident, and police said Brown did not strangle Adams.

Brown and Adams got engaged in August 2019 but broke up two weeks later. The couple announced Adams’ pregnancy the day after their split, and they tried to rekindle their romance. They broke up again but reunited after River was born. They married in January. Adams filed a temporary restraining order during her pregnancy, accusing him of being abusive during their relationship, but she later dropped the request. Discovery Channel, which airs Alaskan Bush People, has not commented on Brown’s arrest.