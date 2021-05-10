'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Praises Family Member After 'Difficult' Year

✖

The Alaskan Bush People family has been through a troubling past several months. Following the death of family patriarch Billy Brown in February and amid recently surfaced drama sparked by one family member's allegations, Bear Brown took a moment to recognize the one person he credits with for continuously showing strength. In an emotional post on Sunday, Bear honored his mother, Aimee Brown, on Mother's Day.

Shared early Sunday morning to his private Instagram account, Bear marked the occasion with a photo of his mother and late father, who passed away at the age of 68 after suffering a seizure, walking hand-in-hand (you can see the photo on The Blast by clicking here). Exclaiming that "today is Mother's Day," Brown tenderly wrote that he is "lucky to still have" his mother before going on to praise her strength amid the tumultuous past few months. The reality TV personality wrote that "this has been the most difficult year for all of us, but especially for my mom," who "lost her true love." He said "in over 40 years they had never been apart and still my mom is looking out for us, consoling us, her kids! I have never seen such strength!!!"

"Being a mother is one of the hardest things a woman can do and my hat goes off to all moms the whole world round," Bear continued. "Truly without such strong women, virtually giving up there (sic) whole lives for someone else, the world would not be what it is, a mother teaches us to share to be kind and polite, to have manners and to treat people right, mothers shape the future and the very world around us! No one gives as much as a mother! Happy Mother's Day Mom! Without you I wouldn’t be me!"

The Mother's Day post served as a tribute to more than just one mother figure in his life, as Bear also took a moment to recognize Raiven Adams, the mother of his son, River. Despite their recent split and their past history, Bear wrote, "and a very happy Mother's Day to the mother of my son Raiven," praising the mom of one for "doing an amazingly awesome job" at caring for and raising their son, whom the former couple welcomed back in March 2020. After recently reconciling, the two recently called off their relationship. Bear also gave a shout-out and wished a "Happy Mother's Day to all moms and God bless!"