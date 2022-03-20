‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown’s Wife Raiven Adams Speaks out on His Domestic Violence Arrest

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown’s wife, Raiven Adams, spoke out about his domestic violence arrest, asking fans to respect her family’s privacy during this difficult time. Brown, 34, was arrested on March 11 after he allegedly pushed Adams, 23, during an argument that got physical. The couple have a two-year-old son, River.

In her first public statement on the arrest, Adams said this was a “private matter.” She hopes more details of the incident are not shared online. She thanked her supporters and said they should not believe everything they read online. “I want the best for my family, and I hope that this ends in my family’s best interest,” Adams wrote. “Anytime social media has been involved in our private matters it’s ended worse. I do not want people being a bully on my behalf.”

“This situation can’t be understood from anyone outside our situation. For anyone who genuinely cares how the real people in this situation feel,” Adams continued. “All I want is the respect and privacy to handle our personal issues as a family alone. This is all I will share no matter what goes on throughout this situation. I have no desire past this post to defend myself or the situation.”

Adams went on to say that their son is the “most important person” in this situation. “All I am certain of is we both just want the same freedoms you all have. The right to sort out our personal matters,” she wrote. “Also, not to be judged on things other people don’t have all the facts for.”

Later, Adams said she was “not stressed out or mad about” receiving questions from fans because she understands that comes with being in the public eye. However, she cautioned that she wouldn’t be able to answer every question. “I just wanted to address it to limit the number of questions and worry. But also while respecting privacy as much as I can,” she wrote.

Brown was arrested for domestic violence in the fourth degree at 11:30 p.m. on March 11. He was taken to Okanogan County jail in Washington and spent the weekend behind bars. He was released on March 14 without bond. His next court date is scheduled for April 26. In response to the arrest, Brown called the charges against him “unfounded.” He went on to add, “I am certain the facts will reveal the truth. Thank you, everyone, for sticking with me.”

Adams and Brown got engaged in August 2019 but broke up two weeks later. The day after they announced the news, Adams revealed she was pregnant. The two tried to give their relationship another shot during her pregnancy but split again before River was born. After Brown finally met his son, they rekindled their relationship and married in January. However, before Brown met River, Adams filed for a temporary restraining order, accusing Brown of being abusive during their relationship.