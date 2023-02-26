'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Shares Troubling Post on Bear Brown Relationship After Birth of Baby No. 2

Raiven Brown (nee Adams) is facing down the extra drama in the wake of the birth of her second child with Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown. The couple has had plenty of ups and downs since they kicked off their relationship. A pair of children, with an equal pair of breakups, preceded the latest dramatic turn, only weeks after the baby was born and placed in the NICU.

According to The Sun, the reality star mom revealed her life as a "single parent," hinting that Bear Brown is no longer in the picture, even as a co-parent. "So I've been living out of a bag with a newborn and toddler. Now the shipment that was supposed to arrive today is delayed," she wrote. "Lol my luck I tell you I'm gonna go cry hahah. Taking care of two kids as a single parent is challenging. Much less with 6 onesies each I'm so tired of laundry."

Brown also added that she had moved to Washington, shipping everything via U-Haul. There was no mention of a firm breakup, but the couple has had plenty of history of splitting and trying to get back together. It's possible they could reconcile again, but Raiven Adams has firmly ruled it out with this recent try.

"People constantly judging my choices based on what they watched on TV or half the truth on the Internet," Adams said on TikTok in a recent video. "I am doing what [is] best for my son and I. Focusing on my happiness. Focusing on providing my son with a happy healthy life. Making good out of bad."

"Before drama occurs I previously didn't want to make a statement or discuss it online. But bear wants to post online so I will simply say. I am looking for a healthy positive relationship if I am to have one at all and a happy life for our son," Adams posted in another address. "As a couple we are unable to provide that for him so it is in rivers best interest we are separated. This will not happen again as I have closed this chapter in my life and have put my focus to providing a happy home." Will this be the official end of the couple or will it continue to roll forward with a reality spotlight added to the mix?