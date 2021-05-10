Raiven Adams Says Her Ex 'Doesn't Matter' Following Split From 'Alaskan Bush People' Star

✖

The former Alaskan Bush People star and mother to star Bear Brown's baby is not holding him in high esteem these days. Raiven Adams posted to TikTok that her ex and the opinions of an ex "don't matter" when it comes to how she lives her life. According to The Sun, it's only the latest salvo putting a nail in the relationship's coffin.

"I've had the ex's of my ex come to me and say, "oh wow, you're nothing like he said you were," she wrote in a reply on the site. "Ex's [definitely] aren't credible sources. Everyone I know in person would say I am a great mom and person. I do for others constantly so strangers opinions or my exes don't matter me." She closed out the pair of comments with an angel halo smiley emoji.

Adams doesn't mention Brown specifically, but he is the most high-profile ex she has and the disagreements between the two have played out in the tabloids and reality TV. The need for the reality of people is heightened here for the former reality girlfriend.

The Alaskan Bush People couple gave their relationship a good shot after Adams found out she was pregnant. The pair had split prior to the reveal that she was pregnant with baby River, but the relationship couldn't make it. Rumors of cheating and strife with the couple persisted until they finally split for good.

Brown has made it clear he didn't cheat on Adams before their split, posting a dramatic take on his Instagram page alongside a photo of him wearing a tuxedo, holding a ring in a box and sitting in a running shower.

"Raiven and I have gone our separate ways, we split up over a month ago, I would like to also address some rumors I heard, I was never unfaithful to Raiven, I have always loved her and only her, she simply felt I was not what she's looking for," Brown said in the post.

Adams has made it clear that her future does not include Brown at all and there won't be a third attempt at a relationship. "Before drama occurs I previously didn't want to make a statement or discuss it online. But bear wants to post online so I will simply say. I am looking for a healthy positive relationship if I am to have one at all and a happy life for our son," she wrote on Instagram. "As a couple we are unable to provide that for him so it is in rivers best interest we are separated. This will not happen again as I have closed this chapter in my life and have put my focus to providing a happy home."