'Alaskan Bush People' Star May Have Revealed Name for Second Baby

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown's wife Raiven recently hinted at the name of their unborn child as the couple gave updates about the upcoming birth. According to TV Shows Ace, Raiven Brown uploaded a photo of her holding her two-year-old son River while standing next to Bear to her private Instagram account. In the post's comments, one fan asked if Raiven and Bear had thought of a name for baby number two. Raiven wrote, "River has a long name, haha Middle names are Anthony Billy and Isaiah. And yes we've picked this baby's name. He will have two middle names." Though she kept the boy's name under wraps, he will apparently have multiple middle names like his older brother.

Raiven let slip another hint in an Instagram post of her baby bump earlier this month via The Sun. One fan asked in the comments, "Are you going to stick with the 'R' names?" She replied, writing, "No," and with a smiley face emoji. The fan then responded, "Oh, ok, just wondering. Can't wait to see the little fellow. "Congratulations again to you, Bear and River." In response, Raiven explained, "River just happens to start with an R." Then, she teased, "It will be a nature-type name as well." Raiven and Bear currently have one child, River Anthony Billy Isaiah Brown.

Raiven's miscarriage of their second child in 2021 devastated the couple, who later separated. However, the couple reconciled, Bear proposed, and they married in January 2022. Billy, Bear's dad, passed away a year before the ceremony. After an intimate wedding surrounded by family and friends, Bear and Raiven received the joyful news four months after their nuptials. Raiven announced in March that she was expecting their second child. Despite not officially revealing a baby name to the fans, it is understandable considering the difficulties during her pregnancy.

She announced on TikTok in September that she had experienced a pregnancy scare. "Had a little scare with baby boy this week. So this mama will be taking it super easy," she posted. In Raiven's baby bump post from earlier this month, her finger swelled up so much during the pregnancy that she could no longer wear her wedding ring. As of now, it is unclear how much of Raiven's pregnancy will be shown on Alaskan Bush People this season. Bear is trying to create a new home for himself and his family, so he and Raiven have settled higher up the mountain. It is expected that the pregnancy announcement will come this season, but how far it will be featured on the Discovery Channel show remains to be seen.