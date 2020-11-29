'Alaskan Bush People' Fans Split Over Report Billy Brown and Family Live in $2.7 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Alaskan Bush People fans are surprised to learn that the family featured on the Discovery series allegedly aren't always housing themselves in the woods. The lifestyle they live in Alaska and featured on the show stands in contrast to viewer and critics' claims and reports.

While mother Ami Brown was battling cancer and receiving treatment in 2017, the Brown clan reportedly lived in a $2.7 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Since 2018, the family has lived on a 435-acre property in the North Cascade Mountains in Washington, near where the show films. According to an interview in PEOPLE with Ami Brown, the cancer treatments were the reason for both moves.

While these claims are understandable given the circumstances, there have been plenty of other examples of how the truth of Alaskan Bush People is a bit different than what is portrayed on television. According to a 2016 report in Anchorage Daily News, the Brown family's "seclusion" is broken by gunshots, according to the Discovery series. But in reality, a neighbor shot fireworks at a helicopter filming the show.

"The entire house is shaking; my youngest boy Ethan, who was about 4 at the time, is crying," neighbor Jason Hoke told the outlet. "After trying unsuccessfully to wave it away, Hoke said he "decided to shoot a couple in the air, not in the vicinity, and let them know 'Hey, get away from my house!'"

According to other reports, the family has been accused of only living in "the bush" in Alaska during filming, while staying in hotels or homes away in California and Oregon while not filming.

Whether the claims are valid or not, fans of the show are split on how they feel about the Brown family. Scroll down to seae how fans praise the Alaskan Bush People stars or question the "reality" of the reality series.