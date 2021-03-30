'Alaskan Bush People' Son Shares Poignant Tribute to Late Dad Billy Brown

✖

As the Alaskan Bush People family continues to mourn the death of Billy Brown, the late Discovery Channel star's son, Billy Brown, is continuing to pay emotional tribute to his father online. Over the weekend, and a little more than a month after Brown, 68, died after suffering a seizure, Bear shared the sweet keepsake he has to always remember his father and have him at his side.

On Instagram, Bear shared a photo of a cross bearing the words "My Dad My Hero My Angel." Although shared without a caption, the post stirred the emotions of fans of the Brown family, who came to know and love Billy and the entire Brown clan through the Discovery series. Several said the cross was "beautiful," with one person commenting,"“what a beautiful way to honor, your dad, an amazing man!!" Another wrote, "stay strong bear, you and your family have been in my thoughts," with somebody else adding, "precious thing to have. A reminder of a wonderful person and so lovely to be able to keep with you always."

Appearing on Alaskan Bush People in 2014 and remaining a staple of the series, Brown died on Sunday, February 7 after suffering a seizure. His son was the first to confirm his passing, sharing in an emotional post, "we are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night." Bear remembered his father as "our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband" who will "be dearly missed," adding that his father "lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream."

In the weeks since his passing, Bear has shared numerous tributes to his father on Instagram. In early March, he penned a touching letter to his father, writing, "I love you more than words could ever say." He added, "I will miss you always and I look forward to seeing you in heaven when God calls me home! You taught me everything! You taught me how to live!" Bear has also shared numerous nature-themed post, including a photo of a bench under a tree, which he said is "a perfect place to talk to Da."

On Monday, Bear took a moment to reflect on his father’s passing more than a month later. Sharing a throwback photo of himself, his father, and brother Gabriel Brown, Bear said that while his father "passed away over a month ago… it still feels like yesterday! I miss him so much!" Explaining that he had recently come across the throwback photo, Bear recalled how "on this day we had just hooked up a telescope! And we were looking at the moon!!! It was a very good day!" He added that his father "never let me down, not once! I love and miss him!"