'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Billy and Ami Brown Reportedly Living in $2.7M Beverly Hills Mansion

While Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown was receiving treatment for cancer in 2017, the Brown family reportedly lived in a Beverly Hills mansion with a $2.7 million price tag. It was a stark contrast from the lifestyle they led in Alaska. After Brown's cancer went into remission in 2018, the family moved from Alaska to Washington, where they established a new homestead.

Back in October 2017, Radar Online published photos of the Bush's Beverly Hills home, which included five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a master suite, a jacuzzi, and an in-ground pool. The 3,382-square-foot home was built in 1976 in the Beverly Glen area and was just a few minutes away from UCLA Medical Center, where Brown was being treated. The home has 14 rooms and a kitchen with hardwood floors.

The Browns did not hide the fact that they moved to California. Ami and Billy Brown's youngest daughter, Rain Brown, shared several photos on Instagram from the home. In one photo, Rain posed next to the swimming pool. Another picture showed Rain taking photos outside. "Nature is one of life's finest gifts what better time to capture its beauty then right now," she wrote at the time.

In January 2018, Ami told PEOPLE her lung cancer went into remission, but the family chose to leave Alaska so she could be closer to her doctors. They bought a 435-acre property in the North Cascade Mountains, where their hit Discovery Channel series is still filmed. "I have to go in every three months now for the rest of my life and be scanned to see if it's back or not. It's going to be a part of my life forever. But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it's about," Ami explained at the time. "Never give up faith."

The Brown family had a difficult 2020, as their home in Washington was hit by wildfires as they were quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with PopCulture in October, Bird Brown said the family was "currently still evacuated" after their homes were damaged. She said the timeline for their return is "pretty much up in the air." Rain said the family hs not lost all hope, adding that it is now time to "stick together." The family is hanging in with "a lot of hugs, a lot of conversation, being there for one another and just sticking together," Rain added.

Ami and Billy "are holding up — air quality is a big factor for my dad," Rain said, referring to her father's respiratory issues. The two spend their days with "a lot of love and a lot of oxygen," she said. "I feel like they're always the anchors," Bird said of their parents. "They’re always assuring us that things are going to be OK, even when we want to assure them things are OK."