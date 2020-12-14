'Alaskan Bush People': Bam Bam Brown Posts Stunning 'Throwback to Another World'

✖

Alaskan Bush People star Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown shared another throwback photo on Monday, reminding his followers of a world before the coronavirus pandemic. The reality TV star's latest photo showed himself looking out on a beautiful sunset. Many of Brown's recent photos have been pictures of the wildlife around him and his family in Washington state.

"Throwback to another world. Can you name the episode?" Brown wrote in the caption. He also included the inspirational hashtag, "Never give up never surrender." Several fans played Brown's guessing game, as they tried to figure out what episode the photo was lifted from. "Love it!! I have to say also it looks like back in Alaska on the barge/ boat dock. Take care Bam," one fan wrote. "Too difficult! My personal title is Waiting for a new world!!! Beautiful picture!!" another fan added.

Brown's Instagram page provides his fans with beautiful views from the family's home in Washington. Just last week, he shared an adorable video of a duck he spotted drinking water from a bowl outside. He also shared an adorable picture of a group of Cayuga ducklings. He is also clearly nostalgic for days gone by, based on his throwback pictures. On Nov. 21, he posted a photo from a trip he took to New York before the pandemic. "Throwback to my adventures out of Alaska and before Covid," he wrote at the time.

The Brown family is on a break from working on Alaskan Bush People, as the show's 11th season wrapped in October. The season was far more dramatic than in past years, as it showed the impact of the coronavirus on the family. Their home in Washington was also damaged by the wildfires. In an October interview with PopCulture, Brown's younger sisters Rain and Snowbird Brown said they were still evacuated from their home. "We definitely did get some damage, but not all hope is lost," Rain said. "It's a time to stick together."

Rain is the youngest Brown sibling, and she turned 18 on Nov. 23. "Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes. Truly was a very special day. God bless," Rain wrote on Instagram at the time. She added the hopeful hashtags, "stay happy" and "stay strong." Rain's brothers also joined her for a celebration the day before, as Bear Brown revealed on his private Instagram page. His photo, which was later published by a public fan account, showed Rain smiling between brothers Bear and Gabe. "I'd like to wish my youngest sister a very Happy Birthday," Bear wrote. "Today she turns 18! It seems like just yesterday she was born! It's been an honor getting to watch her grow into the woman she is today! Happy Birthday little sister."