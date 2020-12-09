'Alaskan Bush People': Bam Bam Brown Offers Scenic Snaps From North Star Ranch

✖

Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown is treating Alaskan Bush People fans to some new views of North Star Ranch. While fans get an eyeful of the Brown family’s 435-acre property in the North Cascade Mountains of Washington State on their Discovery Channel series, Brown has been filling his Instagram account in recent days with scenic posts from his family’s homestead.

Back on Dec. 2, the reality star generated plenty of enviable chatter on the social media platform when she shared a clip of dozens of birds taking a rest in the trees, which are now bare of leaves in the midst of late fall. The post was dubbed "beautiful" by many of his more than 50,000 followers. Just days later, he returned to Instagram with a brand new post, this one a video of the idyllic snowy land, a windmill even turning in the background. Again, plenty of fans chimed in, in awe over how "beautiful and quiet" the Brown family's property is.

After initially settling down on their "Browntown" homestead in Alaska, the Brown family – patriarch and matriarch Billy and Ami Brown and their children, which, along with Brown, includes sons Matt, Bear, Gabe, and Noah and daughters Bird and Rain – packed up their belongings and headed to the continental U.S. amid Ami's battle with cancer. They eventually traded in the Alaskan tundra for a permanent property in the wilderness of Washington, which they christened North Star Ranch.

Speaking with PEOPLE in February of 2019, Billy and Ami said that they "fell in love" with Washington State and had first contemplated a move to the state following the birth of their first child, Matt. After finally settling down there decades later, the couple had expressed their awe at their new home, stating that as they explored their land, they'd "be like, 'Oh my gosh, that’s ours.' We started realizing just what God really gave us."

Unfortunately, 2020 proved to be a tumultuous year for the Brown family, as North Star Ranch suffered damage in the wildfires that ravaged the west coast. Brown's younger sisters Rain and Snowbird told PopCulture.com that their home suffered some damage. The two Brown sisters said that the family was forced to leave their home and that while a timeline for returning home is "pretty much up in the air… not all hope is lost."