'Little People, Big World' Alum Tori Roloff Reveals Daughter Lilah Suffered Scary Eye Injury

Tori Roloff just shared a photo of a scary injury to her 4-year-old daugher Lilah on Instagram. The Little People, Big World alum posted a picture on her Instagram Story showing Lilah wearing a butterfly bandager over a bloody mark above her left eye. She wrote: "When it rains it pours." You can see the photos in this post by Entertainment Tonight.

"Lilah had a little accident in the pool yesterday," Tori wrote in a follow-up post explaining what had happened. It showed Lilah sitting on a lawn chair, taking solace in snacks while a couple of adults ministered her injury. "I'm so glad she's okay. She split her eye pretty good but luckily stitches weren't needed but I think she's going to have a solid scar. So grateful for friends that helped keep me calm and got her chips which immediately calmed her down. There was a lot of blood but they kept me calm to be able to manage it all."

Lilah is the middle child of Tori's family, along with 7-year-old Jackson and 2-year-old Josiah. She and her husband Zachary Roloff began dating in 2011 and married in 2015, and they have been more active on the family's TLC show than their siblings. However, in February, Zach and Tori announced that they would not be participating in Little People, Big World after the current season ends.

The show premiered in 2006 following parents Matt and Amy Roloff, both of whom have dwarfism, and their four children – three of whom have dwarfism. The family lived on a 36-acre farm in a suburb of Portland, Oregon, but the show followed their journeys as the children grew up, and as Matt and Amy divorced and pursued new relationships with other people. The idea was to education people about living with dwarfism, though it has also become a reality show depicting the personal lives of the family members.

Like with many reality TV families, the Roloffs have struggled at times with this unique form of fame. Zack and Tori have also been estranged from Matt for several years, but Zach has generally declined attempts to mend fences. They ended their tenure on TV on that bitter note, but explained on their podcast Raising Heights that they also felt it would be best for their kids if they left the TV industry behind. Zach said that he did not want his kids to feel pressured into participating in the show, and that it would be easier to take it off the table altogether.