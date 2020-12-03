'Alaskan Bush People': Bam Bam Brown Introduces One of the Family's Newest Animals

✖

The Alaskan Bush People family just got a little bigger, and fluffier! Over the weekend, Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown took to Instagram to introduce fans of the Discovery Channel series to the newest addition to the Brown family, an adorable little duckling. The 36-year-old shared a photo of the little duck, which sports all-black feathers, with his more than 50,000 followers, writing that the little guy is "one of the new baby ducks."

The adorable image immediately caused a cuteness overload for many of his followers, who couldn't help but gush over the duckling in the comments section. One person wrote, "aww, so tiny and delicate," with another adding, "so sweet." A third person chimed in with, "oh my gosh that's soooo adorable," with somebody else writing that it was "so awesome."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bam Bam (@respectthedanger)

The little duckling is just the latest addition to the Brown family. Along with welcoming a new generation of the Brown family – Noah Brown and Rhain Alisha Brown are parents to Elijah Connor, Gabe and Raquell Brown are parents to daughter Sophie, and Bear Brown and Raiven Adams recently welcomed son River – they've also opened their home to plenty four-legged friends. In April of 2019, Brown's younger sister, Rain Brown, introduced her new puppy, Jackson, who boasts a coat just as dark as Brown's little duckling.

While Brown is one of the more private members of his family on social media, he has been more active in recent weeks, sharing a total of three photos in the past week alone, most of them nature-related. In November, the Alaskan Bush People star had even shared a rare photo of himself, marking just the seventh time in 2020 he has done so. Despite his more low key social media presence, Brown does offer fans the chance for a personalized video on his Cameo.

In November, Brown also reflected on pre-coronavirus times, again sharing a selfie and writing, "throwback to my adventures out of Alaska and before Covid." The Brown family had originally lived in Alaska, though they moved to Washington amid matriarch Ami Brown's battle with cancer. This year, however, has proven difficult for the family, as their new homestead was affected by the wildfires that hit the Pacific Northwest this year. Rain told PopCulture that while the family was forced to move off their Washington homestead as a result, "not all hope is lost."