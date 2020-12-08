'Alaskan Bush People': Rain Browns Sends Message to Fans After Turning 18

✖

Rain Brown is feeling extra grateful after officially entering adulthood. The Alaskan Bush People star celebrated her 18th birthday on Nov 23, a major occasion that was met with celebratory messages from fans of the Brown family’s Discovery Channel series. After receiving the outpouring of love, the 18-year-old, the youngest of the Brown siblings, took to Instagram to share a message of thanks.

Sharing a dreamy picture of nature, Brown sent a special message to her more than 225,000 Instagram followers. In the post, shared on Nov. 24, Brown wrote, "thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes." She said that the birthday messages made it "a very special day." Concluding her post with "God bless," the Alaskan Bush People star signed off with her tried and true inspirational hashtags of "stay happy" and "stay strong."

The post prompted even more responses from fans, many of whom were eager to continue the happy birthday messages and wish Brown well into her 18th year of life. In one note, a fan wrote that they were "glad you had a nice birthday" and that they "wish you all the best and many beautiful moments" in the year to come. Another added, "hope it was filled with love and blessings," with a third commenting, "I'm glad you had a wonderful birthday, God bless you."

Just a day earlier, Brown's family had gathered around her to help her ring in a new year. Her older siblings, Bear and Gabe Brown, surprised Brown with balloons and candles. The post had initially been shared to Bear’s private account, where he wrote, "I'd like to wish my youngest sister a very Happy Birthday! Today she turns 18! It seems like just yesterday she was born! It's been an honor getting to watch her grow into the woman she is today! Happy Birthday little sister!!!"

The young Alaskan Bush People star rang in her birthday during a troubling time for her family. The Browns, previously based in Alaska, recently moved to Washington amid matriarch Ami's battle with cancer. After settling down on a brand new homestead, it was damaged in the wildfires that ravaged the Pacific Northwest. In October, she told PopCulture that a timeline for returning home is "pretty much up in the air," though she said that "not all hope is lost."