'Alaskan Bush People': Bam Bam Brown Pops up for Rare Instagram Selfie

✖

Alaskan Bush People star Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown shared a rare photo of himself on Instagram Saturday, looking back on the world before the coronavirus pandemic. The photo showed the 36-year-old enjoying time in Alaska months before everything changed. The Brown family now lives in Washington state, where wildfires recently ravaged their home over the summer.

"Throwback to my adventures out of Alaska and before Covid," Brown wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag "respect the danger." This was the first time Brown shared a photo of himself on his Instagram page since Sept. 19, when he posted a selfie without a caption. However, Brown has not been completely avoiding interacting with fans. In May, he launched a Cameo page where fans can send him $40 to get a personalized message from the Discovery Channel star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bam Bam (@respectthedanger)

Brown joined the majority of Americans by waxing nostalgic about times before 2020, which has been a rough year for his family as well. Over the summer, his family home was hit with wildfires, and the Brown family was forced to move off their Washington homestead. In an interview with PopCulture in October, Brown's younger sisters Rain and Snowbird Brown confirmed their home suffered some damage, but "not all hope is lost." The Brown family is "sticking together" during the pandemic and in the aftermath of the wildfires.

The pandemic gave Brown's parents Ami Brown and Billy Brown, additional time to stay out of the public spotlight while recovering from their health issues. Ami only recently recovered from lung cancer, while Billy was recently hospitalized for respiratory issues. "[My parents] are holding up — air quality is a big factor for my dad," Rain said, adding that her parents spend most of their days receiving "a lot of love and a lot of oxygen." Bird compared her parents to "anchors," adding, "They’re always assuring us that things are going to be OK, even when we want to assure them things are OK."

Brown is one of the more private members of his family on social media. He is reportedly in a long-term relationship with Allison Kagan, a field producer on Alaskan Bush People. Although they have been together since 2016, Brown does not share photos with Kagan on Instagram. In August 2019, Radar Online reported Brown was upset that his family did not respect Kagan in the same way they respected his brothers' wives and girlfriends.