'Alaskan Bush People' Star Ami Brown's Niece Danelle Branson Dead at 29

The Alaskan Bush People family is mourning the loss of a family member. Danelle Branson, the great-niece of Brown family matriarch Ami Brown and the daughter of the late Amber Branson, has died. Branson passed away at the age of 29 on Friday, Jan. 26 in Mineral Wells, Texas, according to a Legacy.com obituary. Although Branson's official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy, a Texas coroner confirmed to The U.S. Sun, "the suspected cause at the scene was suicide by gunshot."

"It is with great sadness that I must relay to you that my great niece, Danelle Sarae Branson, took her own life yesterday. She is the daughter of my late niece, Amber Branson," Danelle's uncle, Les Branson, confirmed her death on Facebook, per The Sun. At this time, no members of the Alaskan Bush People cast have commented on Branson's death.

Born in Longview, Texas in August 1994, according to her obituary, Branson "enjoyed writing poetry, drawing, fishing, gardening, dancing, following fashion trends, listening to music, watching movies, spending time with her children and visiting with family and friends." She is survived by fiancé, Lloyd Nickols; sons Anthony Joe McDaniel, Jr., McKenius Mikah Johnson, Kastle Branson, Geordie Wilson, and Jonathan Lloyd Nickols; father, Rodrick Taylor; stepfather, Shawn Austin; brothers Braden Austin and Jace Austin; and grandfather, Carvin Taylor.

Branson was preceded in death by her mother, Alaskan Bush People star Amber Branson, who passed away in May 2020 after succumbing to severe injuries sustained in a fire. Les told The Sun at the time that when officers arrived at the scene, Amber told them that "her injuries were self-inflicted," explaining that it was a 'faith test.'" Amber, who was discovered lying face down in her own front yard, suffered severe burns to more than 90% of her body and was transported to the burn center of a Dallas hospital. However, her "injuries were deemed 'non-survivable,' according to doctors,'" and after "being taken off life support at the family's request on April 30, she succumbed to her injuries early the next day." Les said that Amber suffered from mental health issues and had a history of drug use.

The loss of both Branson and Amber come amid several other tragedies that have struck the Brown family in recent years. In February 2021, Alaskan Bush People family patriarch Billy Brown died after suffering a fatal seizure while on top of North Star Ranch. He was 68. Years earlier, in 2017, Ami was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, which she beat.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.