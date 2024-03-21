'Alaskan Bush People' Matriarch Ami Brown Hospitalized

Brown had to be treated for pneumonia but has since been released from the hospital.

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown was recently hospitalized in Washington State. Ami's son Bear took to Instagram to share the news, explaining that the 60-year-old reality TV star was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia. Bear added that Ami has since been released and "is better," and then expressed his gratitude to the medical staff who treated his mother.

Bear's message has been met with many supportive comments from Alaskan Bush People fans, with one person writing, "Thank you for the update Bear! I'm so thankful she is feeling better." Someone else added, "That is wonderful news Bear, I am so glad that your mom is out of the Hospital!"

Ami's hospitalization comes just over three years after the death of her husband, Billy Brown, who died in February 2021 after suffering a seizure. The news of Brown's death was shared on Instagram by Bear, who wrote, "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure."

Bear went on to praise his father's legacy, writing, "He was our best friend – a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time! God bless everyone!!!"

In 2019, it was reported that Billy had been suffering from some "major medical issues," though the family did not divulge what specifically he was going through. It was also reported that he'd had surgery, but it was not reported what exactly he was having surgery for. "My dad's still having some major medical issues, in fact he got out of surgery just the other day," Bear said in a video.

Finally, in September of that year, Bear offered an update on his dad, while sharing a photo of him with Bear's young son. "Doing better!" Bear captioned the photo. "With the best kind of medicine! A Grandbaby!!!"