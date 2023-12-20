Another 'Alaskan Bush People' Baby Is on the Way

It looks like the Brown family of Alaskan Bush People is growing again, as Bear Brown and his wife Raiven recently announced they are expecting their third child.

The couple announced the surprise news on Instagram. The post featured a wreath of neutral-colored baby items as well as a flower arrangement paired with a white baby onesie reading "Baby Brown" with a heart underneath. An ultrasound sonogram and message board were prominently displayed in the infant-oriented arrangement.

"We are expecting a special delivery," the message read. "Due to arrive August 2024." Brown captioned the post, "Couldn't be happier, to have another little one on the way!" A similar post was shared by Raiven on her Instagram page, with the caption, "Surprise #babynumber3."

It may surprise some that Bear and Raiven are adding to their family of four. Their marriage hasn't always been perfect, but they have always been open about their struggles. Their second child was even born amidst a split between the two in January.

Brown shared his baby boy's name with a thank you to fans who wished the couple well. "Our second boys name is, Cove Gabriel Caden Brown," Brown wrote in the caption of the photoset. "Thank you everyone for all your love, support and prayers! God bless!"

The couple welcomed the newborn on the morning of Jan. 22, and spent his early days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NCIU). "Our son was born yesterday morning it was my scheduled c-section," Raiven wrote on social media, announcing the birth of the baby. "We decided this was the best option due to risks and my firstborn being a c-section. Unfortunately, he has a few things going on so he is in the NCIU. It's so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother."

As Raiven described her second son, he had been "perfect" and a fine addition to her first son. Brown praised Raiven in his own post, praising all mothers who undergo the miracle of childbirth and the sacrifices they make for the sake of their children.

"Sure we know it's hard, but we can never fully grasp the difficulties that every mother has been through," Brown said. "I could NOT be more proud of Raiven! She is so strong, so brave and so unstoppable!!! The strength of a mother is amazing! Thank you Raiven! You are the best!"

It was reported in December 2022 that Raiven and Brown had separated, with Raiven announcing their breakup and their plans as parents. "Bear and I have separated. I am putting my health and my children first," Raiven wrote at the time. "We will be co-parenting, no drama, and I won't be sharing info past this point our kids will be well taken care of." However, it appears the parents have patched up their marriage and are seemingly moving on with their lives while growing their family.