'Alaskan Bush People' Star Reveals Psychotic Break, Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown recently opened up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis and revealed details about the "psychotic break" that led to her learning about her condition. Taking to TikTok, Brown shared a nearly 10-minute video discussing her experience. She opened the video talking about her new boyfriend and noted that "somebody should never be judged for their past," before going on to recount what she went through.

Brown first noted that she'd been "apprehensive to even talk about" her diagnosis, but then added that she has a desire to "use my voice to help other people." She also shared that one of her "icons" went through something similar and their openness helped her feel better about her situation. The reality TV star also posted the National Crisis Line phone number in her clip and encouraged anyone experiencing a mental health crisis to call "if you can't call someone that you love."

The 21-year-old then spoke about her dad dying in 2021, and revealed that this was a catalyst for her debilitating mental health. "Essentially, my grief drowned me, and my brain couldn't handle it anymore," she said. "I shut down, completely, and went off somewhere else mentally. I forgot who I was. I forgot my name. Not only did I forget my name, but I thought I was somebody else, entirely. It was a very strange experience for me."

Brown eventually "decided to seek help" and checked into a clinic in Seattle, Washington. She was eventually diagnosed with Bipolar 1 disorder, as well as PTSD and generalized anxiety disorder. "I already knew I had anxiety, but I didn't know that the depression I had been suffering from all those years was due to bipolar and not actually due to depression," she said.

The Discovery Channel star then shared, "I had a manic episode and it tipped me over into a psychotic break." She clarified that this did not mean she "did a bunch of bad things," as many people assume when they hear the term "psychotic break," rather, she "threw some things in the water [that I] shouldn't have thrown in the water." Finally, Brown said, with a smile, that she recently found out she is "in full remission of my bipolar disorder" and partial remission of PTSD. She then added that this is "the close of a very long, arduous journey for me."