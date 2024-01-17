'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Reveals New Boyfriend Following Kody Brown Split

Meri Brown is introducing the world to her new boyfriend following her split from her ex-husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star revealed on Tuesday the "good looking guy" named Amos she's dating, sharing photos of their past few months together in honor of her 53rd birthday.

Posting pictures with Amos from throughout their relationship, Meri wrote, "Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks! Meet Amos, the good looking guy I've been dating since October!" She continued, "He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!"

The TLC personality would go on to confirm that her dog Zona "absolutely loves" Amos, sharing the "cutest picture" of Zona's paw on Amos' hand amid the gallery of photos she posted. Also in the gallery was a photo of the couple posing alongside Zona at the park.

As for why she decided to keep her dating news private until now, Meri explained, "I've been keeping this kind of close to me as we've been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other." She continued, "As I've considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I'm keeping him to myself [wink]) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!" She concluded the announcement, "I feel like I'm getting this year off to a great start, and I can't wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!"

Meri's followers were thrilled to see Meri had found someone who makes her happy, with one person writing in the comments that they were "extremely excited for this next phase In your life." Another fan added, "We've all only wanted the best for you- whatever that looked like. But I have to say- this looks good on you!" A third wrote bluntly, "Should have dropped Kody a decade ago. Happiness looks much better on you!"

Meri and Kody confirmed she had split from Kody, 55, after 32 years of marriage at the end of 2022, around the same time Kody's second wife, Janelle Brown, also separated from him. The end of those two marriages came nearly a year after Kody's third wife, Christine Brown, left the polygamist family, and Kody is now only married to his fourth wife Robyn Brown. Christine has since gone on to remarry, tying the knot with her husband David Woolley in October.