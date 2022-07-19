'90 Day Fiancé' Star Added to Most Wanted List After Being Accused of Murder

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Michael Anthony Baltimore has been added to the United States Marshals Service's 15 Most Wanted list. Baltimore was added to the Most Wanted list on June 22 after he was named as a suspect in a deadly shooting that left his previous employer Kendell Jerome Cook dead. Cook also appeared on the popular TLC reality series.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, Baltimore is currently wanted by "the Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Police Department and the Middle District of Pennsylvania for assault, homicide and parole violation charges." Carlisle police filed homicide charges against Baltimore in May 2021 following a May 22 shooting at the GQ Barbershop, where Cook worked as the barbershop's owner. Initial reports revealed that the shooting occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Cook was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person, Anthony White, was also injured and taken to the hospital. Both White and a second witness inside the shop identified Baltimore as the shooter. It was initially believed that the shooting was the result of a personal conflict between the shooter and the victims, and Penn Live later reported that court documents in the case revealed Cook had allegedly been receiving threats from Baltimore for several months before the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals Service has added to its 15 Most Wanted Michael Anthony Baltimore, 39, who is wanted by the Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Police Department and the Middle District of Pennsylvania for assault, homicide and parole violation charges: https://t.co/apDb8yPp6k pic.twitter.com/DumxNoMZvu — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) June 22, 2022

In their release, the U.S. Marshals noted that Baltimore is a barber and had worked for Cook until 2019. The two appeared on multiple episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily, Ever After? in 2019. During their time on the show, Baltimore and Cook were responsible for informing Ashley Martson that her husband, Jay Smith, had an affair with a woman in the barbershop bathroom.

The U.S. Marshalls are currently offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Baltimore's arrest. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also offered a $10,000 reward and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers has offered an additional $2,000. In placing him on the Marshals Service's 15 Most Wanted list, U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis said, "Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community. By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service." Baltimore has a history of violent crime, with the Marshals adding that he "should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached." Anyone with information regarding Baltimore or his whereabouts should call the United States Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332). Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.