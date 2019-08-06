’90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Martson Reveals How She Found out About Husband Jay Smith’s Girlfriend

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson claimed estranged husband Jay Smith is expecting a baby with girlfriend Kayla O’Brien last week. In a new interview published Monday, Martson revealed how she discovered O’Brien is pregnant. There have been rumors that Smith got another woman pregnant for months, but it was not until recently that Martson referenced them.

“I was alerted about her in January,” Martson, 33, told Us Weekly. “So, I know, like, in the episode where the barbershop sat me down, I refer to a stripper. That’s who I was referring to.”

The TLC reality star continued, “He was talking to Kayla, and I found some messages. He was going to the strip club, like, many times a week. … Then someone had alerted me that, like, he was talking to one of the girls in there. I never knew who it was or anything. And then the GoFundMe came out [after Smith ended up in ICE custody], and I put all the pieces together.”

Martson also claimed Smith slept with six women since they married in May 2018. It would take “hell to freeze over” for Martson to give him another chance, she said.

Rumors that Smith got a woman pregnant began surfacing in the spring, even as Smith denied cheating. But Martson recently began mentioning that O’Brien is pregnant.

“There’s already a lot of rumors going around that his girlfriend, who’s running the GoFundMe, is pregnant,” Martson said on The Domenik Nati Show last week. “From what I saw — she was at court — she definitely looked like she could’ve been expecting. So, like, if I [sponsor his visa], I would be responsible for paying his child support.”

Martson said she heard Smith’s sister also posted something online about O’Brien being pregnant.

“I have a lot of evidence of those two being together,” Martson said. “I know his sister had posted something too, saying that she was pregnant or she was about to have a niece or nephew.”

Martson filed for divorce from Smith in January after learning he was cheating on her, but she withdrew the filing after he joined her at the hospital where she was being treated for lupus symptoms. In April, she filed again after leaning Smith cheated again. Martson has accused Smith, 20, of not signing the papers yet.

The divorce proceedings put Smith’s immigration status in limbo and he was taken into ICE custody in early July for violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order that was meant to keep him from Martson. Last week, he was released from custody. The Daily Mail published video that appears to show O’Brien rushing to hug Smith as he walked out of the ICE facility.

“This past month had been very eye opening for me, I’ve lost & I’ve gain but most of all I’ve learnt ALOT!!!” Smith wrote on Instagram. “This situation had made me realized all who are with me & all who are against me and I’ve been given a second chance and I will make the best of it to my ability, and I’ll start by expressing my deep appreciation for all the help and support I’ve gotten from my FAMILIES, LOVE ONE, ATTORNEYS, BOSS/COWORKERS, FRIENDS and to all my FOLLOWERS and PERSONS that PRAYED for me and also donated to my GOFUNDME campaign, I am beyond grateful and without your help i would not have been a free man today (sic).”

Smith’s boss, Ego Ink tattoo shop owner Ego, told InTouch Weekly he posted Smith’s bail to help him out of an “unfortunate situation” and said Smith “deserves better.”

Smith and Martson most recently appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Martson has hinted at leaving the TLC franchise for good.

