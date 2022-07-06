'90 Day Fiance': Paul Staehle Returns Son to Kentucky After Missing Persons Report Filed

90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle and his 3-year-old son Pierre have returned to Kentucky after being reported missing last week. The Before the 90 Days star told TMZ he returned Saturday to the Louisville area, where he surrendered his son with ex-wife Karine Martins to his parents at a park, as he didn't want to deal with Child Protective Services.

Staehle said he needed more time to process the legal situation he's involved in with Martins, Pierre and their younger son, 1-year-old Ethan. Staehle initially denied kidnapping Pierre after the two were reported missing, claiming that he had gone on a long work trip with his son since early June, bringing the little boy along because of his separation anxiety. Ethan was removed from Staehle's parents while the TLC alum was gone.

Staehle's parents reportedly contacted CPS officials after Pierre was returned Saturday, and they picked up the little boy to reunite him with his brother at a foster home. Both Staehle and Martins lost custody of their children after footage of alleged abuse between the two surfaced. Staehle's parents are now seeking full custody of both of their grandchildren, and plan to take their case to family court.

Staehle and Martins have split and reconciled a number of times in their contentious relationship since appearing on the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and tying the knot in 2017. In August 2020, Staehle alleged that Martins and Pierre were missing after an argument. "Karine took off with Pierre and I don't know where they are," he said on Instagram at the time, claiming that he was "worried for her safety" and wanted "to get a hold of her." Martins then filed a restraining order against him, claiming that he had sexually assaulted her and that she was "not allowed to leave the house."

"I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned [sic] away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us. [I do] not want any contact with him," she claimed at the time. Staehle denied the allegations.